Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

GRMN stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

