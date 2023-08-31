Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 2%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 56,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 602,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Getty Images

Getty Images Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,893 shares of company stock worth $882,574. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.