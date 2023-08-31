Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.51

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.51 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.45 ($0.19), with a volume of 36737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.02 ($0.19).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The stock has a market cap of £41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,777.78%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

