Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,270,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,748 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 919.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

