Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.16. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 386,311 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.