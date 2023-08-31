Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Price Performance

Shares of GRCU stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

