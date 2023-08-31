Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Down 2.8%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27. 40,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 227,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Grindr Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,135,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grindr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grindr by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 852,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grindr by 649.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 288,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

