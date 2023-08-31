Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Down 2.8%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27. 40,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 227,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
Grindr Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,135,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
