Guess? (NYSE:GES) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.33

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 369549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Guess? Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Guess? by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

