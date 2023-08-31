Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 6,398 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 391,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 366,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.19 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

