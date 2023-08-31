Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,962 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

