Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

