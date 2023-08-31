Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $103.23 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.50.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.