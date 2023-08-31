Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 481,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $47,118,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $208.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

