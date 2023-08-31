Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,078 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 67,788 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

