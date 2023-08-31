HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Buys $48,100.00 in Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,465. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xiao Mou Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Xiao Mou Zhang bought 20,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

HF Foods Group stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $261.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $292.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,857,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 257,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Foods Group

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.