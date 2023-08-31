IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 5.04% of IBEX worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages have commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

