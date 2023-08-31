Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $68,700.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Innodata Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $421.95 million, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innodata by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innodata by 392.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 346,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innodata by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Innodata by 450.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 176,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Innodata during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

