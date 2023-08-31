Insider Buying: Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,571.60 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 12,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $18,571.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,705,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,472,553.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agenus alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Agenus Inc acquired 170,244 shares of Agenus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76.

Agenus Trading Up 3.6 %

Agenus stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $538.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agenus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 756.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 172,887 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.