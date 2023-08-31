Insider Buying: DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Acquires A$19,945.98 in Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Elaine (Elana) Rubin acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.73 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of A$19,945.98 ($12,868.37).

Elaine (Elana) Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Elaine (Elana) Rubin purchased 2,600 shares of DEXUS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.75 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,147.40 ($12,998.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.64.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. DEXUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.44%.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

