Insider Buying: DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Acquires A$19,945.98 in Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Elaine (Elana) Rubin acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.73 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of A$19,945.98 ($12,868.37).
Elaine (Elana) Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 24th, Elaine (Elana) Rubin purchased 2,600 shares of DEXUS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.75 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,147.40 ($12,998.32).
DEXUS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.64.
DEXUS Cuts Dividend
DEXUS Company Profile
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DEXUS
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.