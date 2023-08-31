Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Buys 1,649 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Express alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 985 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,765.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 19,753 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.0 %

HTLD stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.