Insider Buying: IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) CEO Purchases $24,990.00 in Stock

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) CEO William Tai-Wei Ho bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,522.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of INAB stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.22. IN8bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Further Reading

