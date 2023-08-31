Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,945,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,418,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $1.97 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
