Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,945,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,418,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $1.97 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 50.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 794,818 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 41.6% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 930,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 273,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on PIII

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.