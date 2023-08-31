Insider Buying: Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) CEO Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) CEO J David Enloe, Jr. purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,940 shares in the company, valued at $439,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Societal CDMO Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCTL opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 92.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 63.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Societal CDMO

(Get Free Report)

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.