Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $11,322.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $11,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097,934 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,004.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $7,560.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $6,210.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $12,240.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $17,226.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $20,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $17,332.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $21,805.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $11,034.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.32 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

