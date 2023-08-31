Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $178.55

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.55 and last traded at $179.77, with a volume of 195993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.21.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 226.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,063 shares of company stock valued at $585,161. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

