Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

