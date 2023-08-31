Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.