Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.38 and last traded at $90.75. Approximately 408,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,030,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

