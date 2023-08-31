Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

