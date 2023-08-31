Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Marianna Tessel Sells 7,310 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $540.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $542.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.47.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.