iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 17,251.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,271 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

