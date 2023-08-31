iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 110,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 53,394 shares.The stock last traded at $106.76 and had previously closed at $106.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

