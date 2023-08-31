iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after buying an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after buying an additional 735,316 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Mellon University raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Mellon University now owns 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after buying an additional 168,730 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

