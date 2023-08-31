iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,996 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

EFG stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

