iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

