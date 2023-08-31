iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,081,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

