iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 564,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 409.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 206,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

LRGF opened at $45.38 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.