iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $284.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

