Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $109,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

