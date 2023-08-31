Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,747,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.68% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,750,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 950,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,460,000 after buying an additional 132,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

