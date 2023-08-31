Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 328,100 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Outdoors

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.