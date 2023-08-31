JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $799.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 799 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 799 ($10.07), with a volume of 231700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($9.83).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 774.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 737.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -933.33%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

