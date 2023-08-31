Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,207 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $18.70.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
