Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APTM opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

