Karpus Management Inc. Has $319,000 Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PRLH stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

