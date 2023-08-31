Karpus Management Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

