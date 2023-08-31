Karpus Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

