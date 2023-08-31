Karpus Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.