Karpus Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

