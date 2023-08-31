Karpus Management Inc. Has $505,000 Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 492,363 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 611,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 311,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 40.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 162,880 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 80,001 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ APXI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

